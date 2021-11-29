Paramedics called after tree falls on car in east Suffolk
Published: 11:51 AM November 29, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The occupants of a car are being checked over by paramedics after a tree fallen onto their car in Barnby.
Police were called to the incident on the A146 just after 9.40am today.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The tree has now been cleared and paramedics are assessing the occupants of the vehicle."
