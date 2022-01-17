News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trespassers causing delays to Suffolk rail services

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:52 PM January 17, 2022
Trains between Ipswich and Colchester are affected Picture: NEIL PERRY

Suffolk rail services have been affected after trespassers were spotted on the tracks - Credit: Archant

Suffolk train services have been delayed due to trespassers have on the tracks. 

Services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been affected by the trespassers. 

In a tweet Greater Anglia said the 12.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich Service is 30 minutes late due to the incident. 

They also added the 2.01pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street was 32 minutes late after being delayed at Norwich. The service will no longer call at Manningtree, Colchester, Chelmsford or Stratford. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

