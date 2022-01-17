Trespassers causing delays to Suffolk rail services

Suffolk rail services have been affected after trespassers were spotted on the tracks - Credit: Archant

Suffolk train services have been delayed due to trespassers have on the tracks.

Services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been affected by the trespassers.

In a tweet Greater Anglia said the 12.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich Service is 30 minutes late due to the incident.

14:01 Norwich to London Liverpool Street will no longer call at Manningtree, Colchester, Chelmsford and Stratford.



It has been delayed at Norwich and is now 32 minutes late.



This is due to trespassers on the track.

They also added the 2.01pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street was 32 minutes late after being delayed at Norwich. The service will no longer call at Manningtree, Colchester, Chelmsford or Stratford.

