BMW driver hurt in late-night crash at pub

Published: 8:12 AM February 13, 2021 Updated: 10:02 AM February 13, 2021

A driver suffered injuries after his car hit a pub in Bury St Edmunds on Friday night.

Police were called by paramedics to reports a man had been hurt in a collision with a building in Tayfen Road at around 11.30pm.

Three fire engines were also called to the scene to help free the driver, who had become trapped in his car.

Crews managed to release him within half an hour and then focused their attention on assessing the pub, which a police spokesman confirmed was The Beerhouse.

A section of footpath outside the venue, at the top of Station Hill, remains closed while further investigations are carried out, the spokesman added.

The man was left in the care of paramedics and police said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 402 of Friday, February 12.



