News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

BMW driver hurt in late-night crash at pub

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 8:12 AM February 13, 2021    Updated: 10:02 AM February 13, 2021
A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The crash happened in Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds on Friday, February 12 (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A driver suffered injuries after his car hit a pub in Bury St Edmunds on Friday night.

Police were called by paramedics to reports a man had been hurt in a collision with a building in Tayfen Road at around 11.30pm.

Three fire engines were also called to the scene to help free the driver, who had become trapped in his car.

Crews managed to release him within half an hour and then focused their attention on assessing the pub, which a police spokesman confirmed was The Beerhouse.

A section of footpath outside the venue, at the top of Station Hill, remains closed while further investigations are carried out, the spokesman added.

The man was left in the care of paramedics and police said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 402 of Friday, February 12. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says
  2. 2 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
  3. 3 Passenger dies four days after Mercedes and Ford collide on Suffolk road
  1. 4 'The best pound-for-pound signing I ever made' - Lambert on Shrewsbury reunion
  2. 5 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
  3. 6 East Suffolk to restart bin collections next week after snow
  4. 7 All but one area of Suffolk and north Essex record below average Covid rates
  5. 8 Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
  6. 9 Driver in hospital after car collides with BP filling station shop
  7. 10 'We're in the mix to get in the play-offs... we have to make a run' - Lambert on the promotion race

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prezzo, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert

Football | Poll

Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman take a trip to Moat Cottage on the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk a

TV

Stunning Suffolk locations to feature on Channel 4's Extraordinary Escapes

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

East Suffolk faces a week with no bin collections

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus