WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash

Video footage captured the moment a car and tractor collided outside RAF Mildenhall - Credit: Screengrab from video uploaded to Facebook page Air Force amn/nco/snco and appears to be from a United States Airforce CCTV camera at RAF Mildenhall

Video footage has captured the moment a car was destroyed in a collision with a tractor outside a Suffolk airbase.

Emergency services were called at 12.24pm on Saturday, September 24, to reports of a collision between a car and a tractor on the A1101 in Beck Row, outside RAF Mildenhall.

According to Suffolk police, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit for driving through drugs.

The man was released under investigation.

Police also confirmed that everyone involved in the crash was "conscious and breathing".

A 100th Air Refuelling Wing Public Affairs spokesperson said: "We can confirm that on September 24 at approximately 12.08pm local standard time a tractor collided with a car that was driven by an Airman stationed at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom.

"The member is okay and had no major injuries.

"After a medical review and care from the Airmen's leadership, the Airmen returned to work on Monday, September 26."

The road was closed while recovery crews attended the scene, with a diesel spill needing to be cleared.

The road was reopened at 8.15pm.