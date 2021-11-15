News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trespasser 'not located' after incident on railway line

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:24 PM November 15, 2021
Updated: 3:38 PM November 15, 2021
Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed Northern by-pass. Railway crossing at Little Bealings.

A trespasser incident has been reported between Ipswich and Lowestoft. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A search has been carried out following a trespass incident on a railway line in Suffolk.

British Transport Police was called on Monday afternoon to carry out a search but said no-one was located.

The incident affected the Ipswich to Lowestoft line causing delays to the 1.06pm service to Ipswich and the 1.16pm to Lowestoft.

Greater Anglia said there was reports of a trespasser between Melton and Wickham Market at 1pm.

A  spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Saxmundham, Suffolk, at 1.01pm today (15 November) following reports of a trespasser on the line.

Officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area, however no one was located."

Greater Anglia has resumed services.

A spokeswoman for the rail company added: "Network Rail and British Transport Police attended the scene but did not find anyone.

"Trains were cautioned which resulted in delays of around five minutes, but no services were cancelled. Normal running resumed from 2.07pm."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.





