Updated
Three people taken to hospital following collision between two cars
- Credit: Google Maps
Three people have been injured in a two-car collision in Tuddenham, near Barton Mills.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Higham Road shortly after 2pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said two cars were involved in the collision.
A volunteer doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), a volunteer SARS paramedic and a volunteer SARS critical care team were mobilised to the scene.
The SARS critical care team treated a male patient at the scene for serious injuries and accompanied him by land ambulance to hospital.
The SARS doctor and paramedic treated another male patient at the scene also for serious injuries who was later taken to hospital.
A third female patient was accompanied by the SARS doctor to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Three fire crews from Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket were also called to the scene.
Higham Road was closed for a time while the incident was dealt with.