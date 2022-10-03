News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency services called to crash under UK's most bashed bridge

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:11 AM October 3, 2022
The railway bridge at Needham Market

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash under a bridge in Needham Market - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash underneath the UK's most bashed bridge in Needham Market. 

Officers were called to the crash in Coddenham Road at about 10.15am today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash underneath the bridge. 

One vehicle is blocking the road, the spokesman added. 

Ambulance crews have been sent to the scene as one person has suffered injuries, but the extent of these is not yet clear. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there are some delays in the area. 

In November last year, Network Rail said the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months – costing about £41,000 in rail delays and cancellations.


Suffolk Live News
Needham Market News

Don't Miss

Wendy Menzi pulling a pint at The Five Bells in Great Cornard

Suffolk Live News

'It's been my life': Last orders for popular Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna salutes fans after the final whistle.

Football | Match reaction

'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon