Emergency services called to crash under UK's most bashed bridge

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash underneath the UK's most bashed bridge in Needham Market.

Officers were called to the crash in Coddenham Road at about 10.15am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash underneath the bridge.

One vehicle is blocking the road, the spokesman added.

Ambulance crews have been sent to the scene as one person has suffered injuries, but the extent of these is not yet clear.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are some delays in the area.

In November last year, Network Rail said the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months – costing about £41,000 in rail delays and cancellations.



