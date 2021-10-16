Audi and Jaguar crash into central reservation on A12 at Copdock

Published: 8:29 PM October 16, 2021

Two cars have crashed on the same stretch of road near Ipswich this evening. - Credit: Google Maps

Two separate car crashes happened on the same stretch of the A12 near Copdock this evening.

Police were called at around 6.40pm to reports of two separate vehicles ending up on the central reservation close to Copdock Interchange.

A police spokesperson said that both vehicles was clear of the road and had not caused any significant delays to traffic.

The vehicles are awaiting recovery and are in laybys with no serious injuries reported in either incident.

The vehicles involved were an Audi and a Jaguar and it is not thought that the crashes are linked, however, police confirmed enquiries are ongoing.



