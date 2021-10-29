News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Van hits telegraph pole after two-vehicle crash involving Mercedes

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:37 PM October 29, 2021
A van has crashed into a telegraph pole following a two-vehicle collision involving a Mercedes Sprinter and Peugeot Boxer near Framlingham.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on the B1119 between Saxmundham and Framlingham just before 8.10am this morning. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one van also collided with a telegraph pole. 

The telegraph pole was not in the road but BT did attend the scene to assess the damage. 

The spokesman added: "The ambulance service was called but no injuries were reported but one driver and passenger later decided to go to hospital to be checked."

Recovery was completed at 12.30pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


