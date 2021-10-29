Van hits telegraph pole after two-vehicle crash involving Mercedes
- Credit: Google Maps
A van has crashed into a telegraph pole following a two-vehicle collision involving a Mercedes Sprinter and Peugeot Boxer near Framlingham.
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on the B1119 between Saxmundham and Framlingham just before 8.10am this morning.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said one van also collided with a telegraph pole.
The telegraph pole was not in the road but BT did attend the scene to assess the damage.
The spokesman added: "The ambulance service was called but no injuries were reported but one driver and passenger later decided to go to hospital to be checked."
Recovery was completed at 12.30pm.
