News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Video

Homes will not be evacuated as fire service leaves site of A12 gas leak

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:37 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 3:44 PM May 25, 2021
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both directions due to a serious gas leak. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk firefighters have left the site of a serious gas leak at Wangford after two hours. 

The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

An ambulance is also on the scene of the gas leak on the A12 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Six fire crews from across north and east Suffolk left the A12 - which remains closed in both directions - at around 2.20pm after Gas company Cadent arrived. 

The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

Suffolk police are at the A12 at Wangford, which has been closed in both directions due to a serious gas leak. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said there will be no evacuations to any of the homes in the area. 

The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12 traffic has built up near Wangford at the scene of the gas leak on the A12 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police said at 3pm that officers were still at the scene and a 60m cordon is in place around the affected gas main. 

The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

Suffolk police have put in a 60m cordon in place around the affected gas main near the A12 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live
A12
Southwold News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Football | Video

Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
default

Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus