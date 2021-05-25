Video
Homes will not be evacuated as fire service leaves site of A12 gas leak
Published: 3:37 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM May 25, 2021
Suffolk firefighters have left the site of a serious gas leak at Wangford after two hours.
Six fire crews from across north and east Suffolk left the A12 - which remains closed in both directions - at around 2.20pm after Gas company Cadent arrived.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said there will be no evacuations to any of the homes in the area.
Suffolk police said at 3pm that officers were still at the scene and a 60m cordon is in place around the affected gas main.
