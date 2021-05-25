Homes will not be evacuated as fire service leaves site of A12 gas leak

Video

Published: 3:37 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM May 25, 2021

The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both directions due to a serious gas leak. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk firefighters have left the site of a serious gas leak at Wangford after two hours.

An ambulance is also on the scene of the gas leak on the A12 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Six fire crews from across north and east Suffolk left the A12 - which remains closed in both directions - at around 2.20pm after Gas company Cadent arrived.

Suffolk police are at the A12 at Wangford, which has been closed in both directions due to a serious gas leak. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said there will be no evacuations to any of the homes in the area.

A12 traffic has built up near Wangford at the scene of the gas leak on the A12 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police said at 3pm that officers were still at the scene and a 60m cordon is in place around the affected gas main.