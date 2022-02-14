News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Van overturns after two-vehicle collision in Hadleigh

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:55 PM February 14, 2022
One of the vans overturned after the collision in Hadleigh

One of the vans overturned after the collision in Hadleigh - Credit: Simon Chaplin

A van was left on its side after a collision between two vehicles in a busy road in Hadleigh.

The incident happened at the junction of Aldham Road and the B1070 Angel Street shortly before 10.40am on Monday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the vehicles were being recovered by their owners.

However, the spokesman was unable to provide any details on the drivers' conditions.

According to the AA traffic map, queues started to form along the B1070 towards Hadleigh town centre.

Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

