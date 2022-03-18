Volkswagen Golf crashes into garden wall near A12 in Woodbridge

A car has crashed into a garden wall in the Suffolk town of Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

A Volkswagen Golf crashed into a garden wall off the A12 at Woodbridge overnight.

The incident happened at around 11.50pm on Thursday in Naunton Road, across the A12 from Dobbies Garden Centre.

Police were called to the scene, but the vehicle was driven off before officers arrived.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We will look to make enquires as to ascertain the driver of the vehicle, and check on their welfare."

