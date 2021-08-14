News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash completely blocks road near Mildenhall

Published: 2:44 PM August 14, 2021    Updated: 3:06 PM August 14, 2021
Police, fire and ambulance are at the scene of a crash in Weston Ditch, West Row near Mildenhall

A crash has completely blocked a road near Mildenhall, Suffolk police have said. 

Ambulance, fire, and police were all called to a two-vehicle collision in Weston Ditch, West Row. 

One person has been helped out of a vehicle, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Three fire service teams were called at 13.53pm and put a stop on the incident at 2.25pm. 

