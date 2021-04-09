News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Stansted Airport: Foreign travel could be back next month

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:49 AM April 9, 2021   
Passengers travelling in to Stansted Airport from Heraklion in Crete have tested positive for Covid-

Stansted Airport could be back taking holidaymakers to green listed countries - Credit: Archant

Foreign holidays with flights from Stansted Airport in Essex will be able to resume “safely and sustainably” from May 17 under new government plans.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced a “framework” for resuming overseas leisure travel, which includes requiring all arrivals to take pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests.

Mr Shapps said the plan will ensure "we protect our hard-won achievements on the vaccine rollout" and create "peace of mind" for passengers and the industry. 

Charlie Cornish, chief executive of the Manchester Airports Group (MAG) - which runs Stansted - has previously warned that "hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions of pounds worth of economic value hang in the balance", while expressing hope for international travel to return at the earlier opportunity. 

A traffic light system has also been confirmed to manage foreign travel, with people from 'green' countries not required to self-isolate. 

Those coming from 'amber' destinations must still quarantine for 10 days, while 'red' country travellers must pay to enter a quarantine hotel.

Further relaxation of travel measures could continue from June 28, with further reviews of the rules taking place no later than July 31 and October 1.

You may also want to watch:

Essex News
Stansted News
Stansted Airport News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus