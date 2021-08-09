7 roadworks in Suffolk you should be aware of this week

Published: 1:19 PM August 9, 2021

Here are some roadworks you should know about in Suffolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A section of London Road in Ipswich is due to close this weekend - sending traffic on a 15-mile diversion over the Orwell Bridge.

The closure is due to scheduled roadworks, one of several schemes taking place around the county this week.

The road will be closed near to Suffolk One from Saturday through to Monday, with the official diversion taking drivers onto the A14 at Copdock, over the Orwell Bridge and back round via Colchester Road and Valley Road - a 15-mile route that will add 30 minutes to journey times.

Here is a full round up of roadworks taking place this week.

A1214

You may also want to watch:

The A1214 near Suffolk One will be closed from Saturday, August 14 until Monday, August 16 so essential roadworks can be carried out.

A 24km diversion is in place and drivers are being told it will add on around 30 minutes to their journey.

B1078

Newmarket Road will be shut until August 16 to allow works to be carried out by Vodafone.

There is a 31.4km diversion in place which is expected to take around 40 minutes.

Bridge Street, Hadleigh

The B1070 in Hadleigh will be closed from Wednesday, August 11 through to August 31 to allow roadworks to take place.

A short diversion is in place which should add six minutes to journeys.

Dobbs Lane

Dobbs Lane will be closed until Wednesday, August 10 to allow Anglia Water to carry out essential works.

There is a diversion route in place, which will add on around 10 minutes to your journey.

Stone Street

An emergency closure has been put in place for Stone Street, near Coddenham until at least Thursday, August 12.

A 15 minute diversion has been put in place for the road closure.





Grove Road

Grove Road will be closed until Friday, August 13 for carriageway patching prior to surface dressing.

A diversion route is in place which should take around 10 minutes.





High Road, Felixstowe

High Road will be closed on Wednesday, August 11 to allow Anglia Water to carry out essential works.

A short three minute diversion will be in place







