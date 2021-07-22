Crash between two motorbikes
Published: 9:33 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 9:39 PM July 22, 2021
Two motorbikes have crashed into each other on an A-road near Earl Stonham.
Suffolk police were called to the collision on the A1120 at Pettaugh at around 8.20pm.
Injuries appear to be minor, according to the police, and the road was partially blocked but has since reopened.
An ambulance from East of England Ambulance NHS Trust attended and police believe a Suffolk Fire and Rescue engine is also on-route.
