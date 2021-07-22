News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash between two motorbikes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:33 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 9:39 PM July 22, 2021
The A1120 runs across Suffolk and has been partially blocked by a two vehicle collision by Pettaugh.

The A1120 runs across Suffolk and has been partially blocked by a two vehicle collision by Pettaugh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

Two motorbikes have crashed into each other on an A-road near Earl Stonham. 

Suffolk police were called to the collision on the A1120 at Pettaugh at around 8.20pm. 

Injuries appear to be minor, according to the police, and the road was partially blocked but has since reopened. 

An ambulance from East of England Ambulance NHS Trust attended and police believe a Suffolk Fire and Rescue engine is also on-route.  

