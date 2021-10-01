Traffic consultation launched to help village ahead of proposed Sizewell C

Published: 11:30 AM October 1, 2021

A traffic consultation has begun in Wickham Market ahead of the construction of Sizewell C - Credit: EDF ENERGY/ Sarah Lucy Brown

A consultation has been launched to look at traffic in a Suffolk village ahead of the proposed construction of Sizewell C.

Wickham Market Parish Council has launched the traffic management consultation to get views on plans to minimise possible impact from additional traffic associated with the nuclear power station, if it is built.

There is concern that the village could become busier with people travelling to a park and ride site for around 1,250 cars and 80 motorcycles to serve Sizewell C commuters.

The main aims of the plans are to achieve a balance between, road safety, traffic flow and on-street parking.

Part of the plans for the village include the creation of a series of new 'gateways' which would encourage people to slow down when entering or leaving the village.

The proposal also looks at different ways to help pedestrians and cyclists, including widening footpaths, extra crossing points and a shared footpath/cycleway from the north side of the Main Road between Rackham Bridge and the A12 northbound slip road.

You may also want to watch:

A parking review proposes looking at changes to kerbside parking and plans are also being considered to narrow part of High Street and also add one-way shuttle systems to give priority to traffic leaving the village.

The plans have been developed by a Working Group made up of the parish council, East Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council and EDF.

In its planning statement document, the parish council said it was important that residents made their views known as "whichever scheme is put in place will be with us for many years to come".

It said all the views gathered in the consultation would be used to form representations to SCC and EDF.

A spokesman for EDF said: "Wickham Market Parish Council is consulting on the village transport strategy which takes into account possible impacts from Sizewell C. The aim of these proposals is to achieve a balance between road safety priorities, on-street parking demand and acceptable traffic flow.

"Whilst this is not part of the overall public consultation for the project we are keen to work with the community, Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council to provide support so the best solution can be found to minimise impact on the area with legacy benefits for Wickham Market."

The consultation runs until October 25. An exhibition will be held in Wickham Market Village Hall on October 9 and 10.