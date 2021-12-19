News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143

Angus Williams

Published: 12:32 PM December 19, 2021
Updated: 12:39 PM December 19, 2021
A man has died after a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook in west Suffolk

A man has died after a crash on the A143 in west Suffolk, Suffolk police has confirmed. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died following a crash on a major road in west Suffolk last night, police have confirmed.

Police and the ambulance service were called to a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook at around 10.25pm last night (Saturday, December 18).

They arrived to find a Renault Clio had left the road and overturned in a field.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

A road closure was put in place between Wickhambrook and Depden while an investigation was carried out. The road reopened just before 5am this morning.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information about the incident, to contact the Serious Collision team at Suffolk Constabulary quoting reference 342 of December 18.

Suffolk Constabulary can be reached on 101. 

