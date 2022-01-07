Wilford bridge shut for evening for repairs

The Wilford Bridge Crossing the River Deben in Woodbridge will be closed from 7:30-11:00 tonight - Credit: Linda Bohea

Diversions are in place in and around a well used road bridge in East Suffolk due to repair works.

The Wilford Bridge, in Melton, will be closed tonight (Friday, January 7) between 7.30pm and 11pm.

This is as Suffolk County Council workers are repairing potholes on the road surface crossing the bridge.

A1152 Wilford Bridge Road, #Melton #Bromeswell will be closed on 7 January 2022 between 7.30pm and 11pm, for road repairs.



Please follow the diversion

A1152, B1069, B1078, A12, A1152 and vice versa. #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/965G9c3YzU — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 6, 2022

A diversion has been put in place.

Motorists wishing to cross to the eastern side of the Deben should take the A12 through to Lower Hacheston, then take Ash Road through Campsea Ashe and into Tunstall.

The diversion route also includes Woodbridge Road into Rendlesham and continues along the A1152 through to Bromeswell.

Drivers will be able to turn onto Orford Road and head to the Bromeswell roundabout.

