Wilford bridge shut for evening for repairs
- Credit: Linda Bohea
Diversions are in place in and around a well used road bridge in East Suffolk due to repair works.
The Wilford Bridge, in Melton, will be closed tonight (Friday, January 7) between 7.30pm and 11pm.
This is as Suffolk County Council workers are repairing potholes on the road surface crossing the bridge.
A diversion has been put in place.
Motorists wishing to cross to the eastern side of the Deben should take the A12 through to Lower Hacheston, then take Ash Road through Campsea Ashe and into Tunstall.
The diversion route also includes Woodbridge Road into Rendlesham and continues along the A1152 through to Bromeswell.
Drivers will be able to turn onto Orford Road and head to the Bromeswell roundabout.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge
- 2 Growing concern over Covid cases in over 60s in Suffolk
- 3 Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest
- 4 Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed
- 5 7 fire crews called to 'hazardous material' spillage at sugar beet factory
- 6 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
- 7 'It's a strong squad... but we don't want to settle' - McKenna on transfer plans
- 8 1,500 litres of diesel stolen in village fuel theft
- 9 Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped
- 10 A big night as young Town striker faces Premier League giants he supported as a boy