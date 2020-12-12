Published: 3:41 PM December 12, 2020

A woman was freed from her car by firefighters on Friday night - Credit: Google Maps

A woman had to be cut from a car after a late night collision.

Firefighters were called to Clacton Road in Great Holland at 11.30pm on Friday night to a crash involving one car.

Crews from Clacton and Frinton attended the scene and were able to free a woman who had become trapped in a car.

They used hydraulic equipment and cutting tools to get her out.

She was freed by 12.15am and left in the care of the Ambulance Service.



