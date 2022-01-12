Fire crews tackling 'well alight' car on A12

Traffic in the A12 is being affected after a vehicle fire near Dobbies Garden Centre in Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are tackling a car fire near a roundabout on the A12 in Woodbridge.

Crews were called to the blaze near Dobbies Garden Centre on the junction with the B1079 just before 10.50am today, Wednesday, January 12.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found the car well alight.

"Crews are working to extinguish the fire."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called by the fire service to reports that a car was on fire on the northbound carriageway on the A12 near the Dobbies roundabout.

"The driver is out of the vehicle.

"The fire is affecting traffic in the area.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Woodbridge have been called to the blaze.

According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is building up approaching the Dobbies roundabout.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.