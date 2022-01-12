Fire crews tackling 'well alight' car on A12
- Credit: Google Maps
Firefighters are tackling a car fire near a roundabout on the A12 in Woodbridge.
Crews were called to the blaze near Dobbies Garden Centre on the junction with the B1079 just before 10.50am today, Wednesday, January 12.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found the car well alight.
"Crews are working to extinguish the fire."
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called by the fire service to reports that a car was on fire on the northbound carriageway on the A12 near the Dobbies roundabout.
"The driver is out of the vehicle.
"The fire is affecting traffic in the area.
Most Read
- 1 Woman, 64, arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine seized by police
- 2 The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs
- 3 'I've not witnessed any issues' - councillor on Yoxman traffic concerns
- 4 Where did we bury it? School's plea to ex-pupils over missing time capsule
- 5 Town fans sell out yet another away end as Dons tickets are snapped up
- 6 Mercedes stolen 'from rural property' in overnight theft
- 7 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
- 8 Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait
- 9 Walton? Hladky? Or someone new? How Town's goalkeeping situation could play out during January window
- 10 A14 reopens after collision causes three miles of tailbacks
Appliances from Ipswich East and Woodbridge have been called to the blaze.
According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is building up approaching the Dobbies roundabout.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.