Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

PUBLISHED: 06:55 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:06 26 November 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train passengers between Norwich and London are facing disruption after weekend engineering work between Shenfield and Liverpool Street overran.

A problem with overhead line equipment near Stratford caused the engineering overrun on the morning of Monday, November 26.

All lines have re-opened, but train operator Greater Anglia warned there would be some cancellations and delays.

The 6am and 6.25am from Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 8.30am and 9am from Norwich to Liverpool Street were cancelled.

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

06:27 Andrew Hirst
Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is “sleepwalking” towards ever worsening congestion after figures showed traffic volumes at some of the busiest roads have more than doubled in five years.

New homes would cause ‘considerable harm’ to AONB, claims inspector

06:25 Richard Cornwell
Homes planned for Aldeburgh's AONB would have caused 'considerable harm' to the beauty spot Picture: MIKE PAGE

Proposals for 43 new homes on the site of a former brickworks in Aldeburgh have been refused because of the “considerable harm” it would cause a beautiful area.

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

07:21 Sophie Barnett
Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Suffolk is home to some big name celebrities including global phenomenon Ed Sheeran and now a new wave of stars are being created thanks to their growing popularity on YouTube - here we meet four of the up-and-coming names who between then have 3.4 million subscribers.

Updated Man arrested in connection to serious assault in Bury St Edmunds is bailed by police

Yesterday, 21:53 Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds which left a man in a critical state in hospital has been bailed by police.

Teenager charged with GBH following alleged assault on police officer

Yesterday, 19:22 Adam Howlett
A man has been charged following an alleged assault on a police officer in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm following reports a police officer was assaulted in Clacton.

‘Fabulously festive’ shopping experience coming to Kesgrave Community Centre

Yesterday, 20:50 Adam Howlett
Amit and Sanjay Soni from Tax Rebates, Luke from Spin Ipswich, Brian Barker from Kesgrave Cars, Angela Aldous from Let’s Party, fundraiser Fiona Farrell, Tracy Goymer from Polstead Press and Jo Barker from Kesgrave Community Centre Picture: KESGRAVE COMMUNITY CENTRE

Kesgrave Community Centre is preparing to host a ‘fabulously festive’ shopping experience on Friday.

Most read

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Almost 125,000 expected to have visited Bury Christmas fayre

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Updated Man arrested in connection to serious assault in Bury St Edmunds is bailed by police

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

