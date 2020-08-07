E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire at British Sugar site causes rail line closure

PUBLISHED: 17:35 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 07 August 2020

The railway line between Ipswich and Cambridge was closed after a fire in the grounds of the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds next to the train tracks.

The railway line between Ipswich and Cambridge was closed after a fire in the grounds of the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds next to the train tracks.

A fire in the grounds of Bury St Edmunds’ British Sugar factory have caused trains to be delayed - after the railway track running next to it was closed.

Suffolk firefighters were called to the scene at 3.16pm this afternoon (Friday, August 7) when a section of confer trees and wooden pallets caught alight at the British Sugar Factory in Bury St Edmunds.

Hose reels and jets were used to tackle the blaze and the fire was extinguished by 4.20pm.

Network Rail engineers were also in attendance due to the proximity of the fire to the nearby railway tracks.

The line between Bury St Edmunds and Thurston was blocked briefly while an assessment was carried out and the line has now been declared safe, however trains will be running slower through the area as a precaution.

Some services have been cancelled while others are delayed.

One crew of firefighters remain at the Hollow Road factory to dampen down the surrounding area and prevent reignition.

