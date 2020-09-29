Toby Carvery closes as unauthorised travellers pitch up in car park

An unauthorised traveller encampment at Clacton’s Martello Bay has prompted the Toby Carvery restaurant to temporarily close its doors.

The traveller encampment arrived at the Martello Coach and Car Park, owned by Tendring District Council, in Marine Parade West on Sunday, September 27.

It is understood that the Toby Carvery restaurant, which sits just a few feet away, has been closed to customers since the group arrived.

In a post on Facebook, the carvery apologised for the closure and said it would post an update on when it can reopen as soon as possible. The land at Martello Coach and Car Park is owned by Tendring District Council, who were alerted to the unauthorised encampment over the weekend.

A Tendring District Council spokesman said arrangements were being made to move the traveller encampment on.

A spokesman for Toby Carvery said:“Due to disturbances in the local area and after careful consideration for the safety of our guests, we’ve taken the decision to temporarily close the restaurant.

“We are in conversation with the local authority and hope to be able to reopen again soon. We’d like to thank our guests for their patience and understanding.”