Published: 11:46 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM May 26, 2021

Spain could soon be added to the green list for travel - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's expected that Spain will soon be joining the Government's green list, meaning that travellers from Suffolk and Essex can head to and from the country more easily - here a Woodbridge-based travel agent explains more.

Currently Spain (including the Balearics and Canary Islands) is on the amber list meaning that the Government advises you not to travel there.

Woodbridge-based travel agent Deben Travel are not currently booking customers on holidays to amber list countries like Spain, but expect most of the mainland and Spanish islands to be joining the green list soon.

Lee Hunt, managing director at Deben Travel said: "With the problems we had last year and all the difficulties in getting refunds we are not booking any amber list countries.

"For us it's about putting the customer first."

If Spain does join green list countries like Iceland and Portugal travellers will be able to go there but testing restrictions will still remain.

For the green list countries they have booked Mr Hunt said that would be travellers were facing large testing fees in order to head abroad.

Currently those travelling to those countries have to take three PCR coronavirus tests; one before they leave and two afterwards.

The first test has to be taken 72 hours before departing, the second up to 72 hours after returning home and the third the following day.

The cost of these tests can be around £200.

The rules on testing apply to everyone - even those who have had both coronavirus vaccines.

"Our expectation is that Spain and the Spanish islands and Greece and Greek islands will be added to the green list," said Mr Hunt.

"We hope that moving forward the government will relax testing rules for those travelling to green countries."

Mr Hunt said that he believed some people would still be able to pick up holidays for this summer especially given the lack of availability for some staycation holidays.

Moreover he said that there had been interest in customers booking 2022 holidays.