Road closed after tree falls onto home near Bury St Edmunds

Published: 11:35 AM August 10, 2021

A large tree has fallen onto a residential property in Great Ashfield near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A large tree has fallen onto a residential property in Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds.

Police are currently at the scene of the incident in which the tree is blocking the whole road.

The roof of the property has been damaged but no one in the house has been harmed.

The fallen tree has also taken down power cables and as a result UK Power Network has switched the power off to the area.

Engineers from UK Power Networks have also arrived at the scene.

Traffic is currently being turned around and it is not sure how long the road will be closed for.



