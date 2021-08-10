News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Road closed after tree falls onto home near Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:35 AM August 10, 2021   
A large tree has fallen onto a residential property in Great Ashfield near Bury St Edmunds

A large tree has fallen onto a residential property in Great Ashfield near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A large tree has fallen onto a residential property in Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds.

Police are currently at the scene of the incident in which the tree is blocking the whole road.

The roof of the property has been damaged but no one in the house has been harmed. 

The fallen tree has also taken down power cables and as a result UK Power Network has switched the power off to the area. 

Engineers from UK Power Networks have also arrived at the scene. 

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is currently being turned around and it is not sure how long the road will be closed for. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Town sign winger Kyle Edwards
  2. 2 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
  3. 3 Ipswich Town set to 'hijack' Portsmouth deal for Morrell
  1. 4 Coulson completes loan switch from Middlesbrough
  2. 5 Morrell signs for Portsmouth, Town could look to Shinnie
  3. 6 Town's Edwards signing ends interest in Portsmouth's Jacobs
  4. 7 Town loanee Simpson 'absolutely torments' Scunthorpe on Swindon debut
  5. 8 Edwards is the rap star Town signing who is ready to unleash himself as he targets another 'Promotion Ting'
  6. 9 Five of the worst places for crimes in Suffolk
  7. 10 'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The second day of the 16th Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival 2012. Red Arrows Picture: James Bass

Suffolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk this weekend

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Simon and Lucia Lucas are the new owners of The Green Man in Tunstall Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus