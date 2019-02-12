Trial date set for teenager accused of indecent exposure

A date has been set for the trial of Scott Burrows, of Bury St Edmunds, who has denied indecently exposing himself Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Suffolk teenager accused of indecently exposing himself will take place in September.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown court on Tuesday (March 5) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Scott Burrows, 19, of Appleton Drive, Bury St Edmunds, who pleaded not guilty to five offences of exposure.

The offences are alleged to have been committed last year on March 29, April 22 at 4pm and 5pm, May 3 and May 6.

The trial, which is expected to last three to four days, will take place on September 2.

A further case management hearing will take place on August 5.

Burrows is on unconditional bail.