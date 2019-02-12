Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Trial date set for teenager accused of indecent exposure

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 March 2019

A date has been set for the trial of Scott Burrows, of Bury St Edmunds, who has denied indecently exposing himself Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A date has been set for the trial of Scott Burrows, of Bury St Edmunds, who has denied indecently exposing himself Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Suffolk teenager accused of indecently exposing himself will take place in September.

Before Ipswich Crown court on Tuesday (March 5) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Scott Burrows, 19, of Appleton Drive, Bury St Edmunds, who pleaded not guilty to five offences of exposure.

The offences are alleged to have been committed last year on March 29, April 22 at 4pm and 5pm, May 3 and May 6.

The trial, which is expected to last three to four days, will take place on September 2.

A further case management hearing will take place on August 5.

Burrows is on unconditional bail.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘Let our voices be heard’ – Parents’ urgent plea to fix failing special needs system

Claire Scarff with daughter Mollie Picture: CLAIRE SCARFF

Trial date set for teenager accused of indecent exposure

A date has been set for the trial of Scott Burrows, of Bury St Edmunds, who has denied indecently exposing himself Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Rural business group concerned by metal theft upturn across Suffolk

Ben Underwood, Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East regional director Picture: CLA EAST

Crackdown on Bury’s anti-social racers set for green light

Police and the council hope that the updated orders will stop racing around the streets of Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICK WEBB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists