Family pays tribute to 'gentle giant' who died in motorbike crash
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The family of a Sudbury man who died in a motorcycle crash last month have paid tribute to him, describing him as a "gentle giant, who would do anything for anyone".
Andrew Rimmer, 57, died in a crash on the A134 in Mundford, Norfolk on September 23.
Following the opening of the inquest into his death last week, Mr Rimmer's family released a tribute, saying: "Andy’s passion in life has always been motorbikes, photography and nature.
"He worked at Delphi in Sudbury for over 30 years and made many cherished and lasting friendships there.
"He was a well-known and well-loved local character in Sudbury and those who knew him would often describe him as ‘a gentle giant’ who would do anything for anyone.
"Andy was a shy but highly intelligent man and will be remembered most for his quick wit and humour that always had his family and friends in hysterics.
"He leaves behind four beloved daughters
"The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the scene and the emergency services."