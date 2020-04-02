E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tributes to Nick Ridley – Suffolk hospice founder and community leader

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 April 2020

Former Babergh council leader and hospice founder Nick Ridley. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Babergh council leader and hospice founder Nick Ridley. Picture: ARCHANT

Community champion and former council leader Nick Ridley OBE has died at the age of 82 after a short illness.

Mr Ridley, who lived at Sproughton near Ipswich, was one of the founders of the St Elizabeth Hospice in the early 1980s and continued to support it throughout his life. He remained president of the hospice until his death.

In 2003 Mr Ridley was elected to Babergh council and within a few years had become chair of its strategy committee, fulfilling the same role as the leader of other local authorities.

He remained a councillor, and was a member of Babergh’s cabinet until May last year when he was defeated in the new Orwell Ward. He was council chair after stepping down from the strategy committee.

You may also want to watch:

He was awarded the OBE in 2005 for his services to the community in Suffolk and was also a magistrate for many years and a deputy lieutenant of the county.

Mr Ridley was also a former trustee of the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket and the Ipswich Historic Churches Trust, and an active trustee of the Lord Belstead Charitable Settlement, the Ganzoni Charitable Trust, and the Ipswich Chamber Music Society.

Babergh council leader John Ward said: “Nick was immensely loyal to me when I became leader and was a wise counsel. He had a wealth of local government experience and his contributions to debates in the council chamber were always thoughtful and informed and were listened to by all members.

“One of the last times I saw Nick was when I canvassed with him in Chelmondiston for a day last year, finishing with a well-earned meal and pint in the Freston Boot. He enjoyed being a councillor and relished the campaign, but unfortunately he was not able to win the new Orwell ward. I will certainly miss him.”

Ian Turner, St Elizabeth Hospice Chair of the Board of Trustees said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of Nick’s passing and extend our deepest sympathies to his family. It is true to say that Nick was one of the founding fathers of the hospice and played a key role in the original fundraising appeal.

“He then successfully guided the direction and growth of the hospice for more than 20 years as chair, before stepping down to become president and remained a passionate supporter of the hospice and its work throughout.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes to Nick Ridley – Suffolk hospice founder and community leader

Former Babergh council leader and hospice founder Nick Ridley. Picture: ARCHANT

Temperatures to hit 19C in Suffolk prompting self-isolation plea

Temperatures at set to reach the high teens in Suffolk this weekend prompting calls for residents to continue self-isolation and avoid unnecessary trips to coastal towns like Felixstowe. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

WATCH: University admissions chief answers students’ coronavirus questions

Professor Richard Harvey, academic director of admissions at the University of East Anglia Picture: UEA

‘I chose books over X-Box... I bet some of the lads wish they did too now’ – Chris Smith on life after Ipswich Town

Chris Smith made just one senior appearance for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Police have to walk a fine line in dealing with coronavirus crisis

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is hoping to be out of self isolation at the start of next week. Picture; PAUL GEATER
Drive 24