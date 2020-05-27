Fantastic efforts - Spotlighting our inspirational NHS and community heroes

Helen Wyatt has retired as matron but is still working for the NHS during the current crisis Contributed

Tributes have been coming in for more NHS and community heroes, including dedicated key workers and volunteers around the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the scrubs made by Helen Wyatt Some of the scrubs made by Helen Wyatt

Sarah Lungley wrote in to say: “My wonderful mum, Helen Wyatt, retired last year as a matron, after 40 years of nursing. Since her retirement she has carried on working regularly for St Elizabeth Hospice and the Ipswich Hospital.

“ She has continued this throughout this difficult and challenging time, whilst using her spare time to volunteer in support of her community, delivering leaflets and making scrubs and masks for her fellow NHS heroes. I know my mum didn’t think twice about wanting to help her community and support the NHS, and would like her to know how proud we are of her.”

Ali Ronsley also nominated an NHS hero, writing: “I would like nominate Mowena Palmer for a tribute. This lady works tirelessly on the frontline in Ipswich Hospital A&E. Her devotion and passion for nursing are Incredible. She deserves recognition for all her hard work.”

Clare London wrote: “I would like to nominate husband and wife team John and Maggie Cheadle from Felixstowe. When all the churches and community centres were closed, they stepped in to man the office at Felixstowe Salvation Army, allowing the rest of the volunteers and staff to self isolate.

Mowena Palmer, who works at Ipswich Hospital A&E Mowena Palmer, who works at Ipswich Hospital A&E

“They have welcomed many people in need through the doors, offering advice, support, and numerous food parcels.

You may also want to watch:

“When initially asked how long they would cover the office they simply said ‘until one of us gets the virus and we both have to stay home.’

“They are wonderful people who have put the people of Felixstowe before their own health and safety.”

Charlie, Marc and Chelsea O'Neill who are all frontline key workers Picture: Hollie Cook Charlie, Marc and Chelsea O'Neill who are all frontline key workers Picture: Hollie Cook

Hollie Cook wrote in on behalf of her family to say: “Shout out to my big sister/auntie Charlie O’Neill, her husband/uncle Marc O’Neill and their 18-year-old daughter, Chelsea O’Neill, who are all key workers, not NHS, but still having to deal with everything that’s going on, just as much as anyone else. Thank you, guys, we love you, Lolly, Gaz, Billy and Jojo. PS Sorry about photo, it’s the only one I could find with just you three.”

Ceara Mongan has launched a Helping NHS Hands fundraiser, to provide hand care packages for staff at Ipswich Hospital’s ICU department.

READ MORE - You’re amazing! Tributes to more NHS and community heroes

Ceara said: “Our NHS staff are working flat out to ensure those who need to go to the hospital during this difficult time are given the care they need. Frequent hand washing and mask wearing can leave skin feeling sore.

“The plan is to raise funds to provide as many members of NHS staff as possible with a small care package featuring Neals Yard Remedies Organic hand cream and a bottle of natural defence hand spray. I am a consultant for NYR (Neal’s Yard Remedies) Organic UK and will not be making a penny on any of the donations made.”

Ceara Mongan is organising fundraising to provide handcare packages for NHS staff Picture: CEARA MONGAN Ceara Mongan is organising fundraising to provide handcare packages for NHS staff Picture: CEARA MONGAN

To support the initiative, visit the Gofundme page.

Volunteers in the village of Coddenham have distributed 30 food and gift packages, all sourced from the Community Shop in the village.

It is all part of efforts by the Coddenham Covid-19 Response Group (CCRG), which created a new dedicated parish website in just 72 hours following lockdown in March.

Andrew MacPherson of the CCRG said; “While we are seeing some improvements, Covid-19 and its dangers will be with us for a long time.

“We feel it important that we Stay Alert to the needs of others, particularly in our parish, maintain good communication and continue to help each other, to help ourselves.”

People working with the CCRG include Andrew on behalf of the Coddenham Centre and website, Rod Stanley-Bell and David McDonnell of the Community Shop, Tim Thomas of Haysel House and The Day Foundation and Debbie McDonnell of St Mary’s Church and the PCC, as well as the parish council. Many more volunteers are also helping and providing services.

The website has added dedicated sites for the Community Shop, village history club and St Mary’s Church. For more information, visit the website.

• Let us know about your NHS and community heroes. Email their name, details and if possible a photo to us newsroom@archant.co.uk

READ MORE - Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group here and sign up for our daily news alerts here.