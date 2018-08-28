Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Beavers return to north Essex as part of flood management scheme

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 November 2018

The Eurasian Beaver will make a remarkable comeback in north Essex Picture: RUSSELL SAVORY

The Eurasian Beaver will make a remarkable comeback in north Essex Picture: RUSSELL SAVORY

Archant

Our bucktoothed friends, famous for their dam building, will be back in north Essex for the first time in four centuries.

The two beavers will settle on land near to the village of Finchingfield in north Essex Picture: ALISON CONNORSThe two beavers will settle on land near to the village of Finchingfield in north Essex Picture: ALISON CONNORS

A pair of beavers will be heading to a new home in north Essex as part of a pioneering natural flood management scheme for East Anglia.

It is hoped the Eurasian Beavers will improve biodiversity and help to reduce local flood risk as they take to Spains Hall Estate, just upstream of Finchingfield village in North Essex.

The two will have a lot on their paws but they will be a lot safer than their predecessors.

Beavers were previously hunted to extinction for its fur and was last seen in this region during the 17th century.

Two beavers will be introduced to Spains Hall Estate near Finchingfield village Picture: RUSSELL SAVORYTwo beavers will be introduced to Spains Hall Estate near Finchingfield village Picture: RUSSELL SAVORY

Archie Ruggles-Brise, whose family has lived on the state for 250 years, was excited to welcome the beavers to his land.

He said: “We have experienced first-hand the disruption caused by flooding in Finchingfield so we are excited to be able to contribute to this novel approach to reducing flood risk, an undeniable public good.

It is hoped that the Beavers natural activities will help with natural flood protection in the area Picture: RUSSELL SAVORYIt is hoped that the Beavers natural activities will help with natural flood protection in the area Picture: RUSSELL SAVORY

“The added attraction of being able to pit nature against man to see who ‘does it better’ will be a rare chance to learn and adapt our approach.

“We hope the project will also focus a spotlight on our little corner of rural North West Essex, a hidden gem normally only enjoyed by those in the know.

Wildlife expert Russell Savory will be recording their journey as part of a documentary due for release in 2019 Picture: RUSSELL SAVORYWildlife expert Russell Savory will be recording their journey as part of a documentary due for release in 2019 Picture: RUSSELL SAVORY

“We are keen to welcome more people to the area so they can see for themselves what they might be able to do back home.”

Driven by the Environment Agency, with funding from several partners including the Anglian Eastern Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC), the project will see four hectares of territory given over to the beaver couple.

Looks like one beaver is already hard at work Picture: RUSSELL SAVORYLooks like one beaver is already hard at work Picture: RUSSELL SAVORY

They will be the first of their kind to live in the area for 400 years.

Darren Tansley, river catchment co-ordinator for Essex Wildlife Trust, said: “Working with Government, other conservationists and a forward thinking landowner to reduce flood risk in Finchingfield is an ideal opportunity for Essex Wildlife Trust.

Dam building is a hard business Picture: RUSSELL SAVORYDam building is a hard business Picture: RUSSELL SAVORY

“But the partners that eclipse us all are surely the beavers; natural engineers of our freshwater environment that we hope will trigger an explosion of biodiversity in their wake.”

Whilst the beavers have a vital task ahead of them they won’t be relied on entirely for local flood defences.

Man-made flood management measures will be introduced on a separate strand of Finchingfield Brook on the estate.

Topic Tags:

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24