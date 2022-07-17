Air ambulance called to 'incident' as two people detained by police

Two people have been detained after the air ambulance was called to an incident in Bures, near Sudbury - Credit: Archant

Two people have been detained after a number of emergency services, including the air ambulance, was called to an incident in a Suffolk village.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of what police described as an "incident" in Bures, near Sudbury - but the force is not giving any more details at present.

The air ambulance was seen landing on Bures green at about 3.30pm today (July 17) as a number of police officers were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called to an incident in Bures and two persons have been detained.

"Investigations are still ongoing."



