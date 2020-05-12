Two more die after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Two more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex with another 209 deaths recorded across England.

Latest government figures show two more people lost their lives at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals having tested positive for Covid-19.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported at West Suffolk Hospital today.

The local figures came as it was revealed that a further 209 people have died with coronavirus across all settings in England.

The UK figures are due to be released later however as of 5pm, May 10, 223,060 people have tested positive for the virus in the country and 32,065 of those people have died.

Despite the government data, it was revealed earlier today that according to the ONS, 35,044 deaths involved coronavirus have been registered in England and Wales up to May 9 compared with the government’s daily figure of 26,251 at the same stage.

In total, 292 people have now died at Colchester and Ipswich Hospital since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A further 52 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital and 96 at James Paget Hospital.

There has also been one death at Clacton Hospital, three deaths at Beccles Hospital, one death at Aldeburgh Hospital and one death at the region’s mental health trust, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Despite these figures, it is widely understood that the death toll from coronavirus across the UK is likely to be higher.

It has also been reported that deaths in care homes could see the total number of deaths related to the virus rise significantly.

