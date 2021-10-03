Two dogs rescued from house fire while residents were out

Published: 8:04 PM October 3, 2021

Two greyhounds have been rescued following a bungalow fire in Clacton - Credit: Archant

Two greyhounds have been rescued by firefighters after a kitchen hob caught fire.

Crews were called to Thorpe Road in Clacton just before 10pm yesterday, Saturday, October 2 when the neighbours heard the smoke alarms going off and firefighters.

Firefighters received another call from another neighbour when they spotted flames coming from the rear of the property.

On arrival, crews reported that the kitchen was heavily smoke logged and the hob had caused a fire after being accidentally switched on.

The fire had spread across the kitchen and crews worked quickly to extinguish it by 10:24pm.

Two greyhounds were rescued from the bungalow by firefighters. Both dogs were unharmed.

Watch Manager Craig Todd from Clacton Fire Station said: “Crews worked really quickly and efficiently to bring the fire under control and to prevent fire damage.

“Working smoke alarms alerted neighbours to this fire, which obviously saved the house from burning down and saved the lives of the two dogs inside.

"We'd like to thank and praise the quick thinking neighbours who called us.

“We’d like to remind everyone to make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and that you regularly test and inspect them.

"Not only will they alert you to a fire when you are at home but they can alert your neighbours and passers by when you are not home."