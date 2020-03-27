E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two more coronavirus deaths at Colchester Hospital as regional cases rise again

PUBLISHED: 20:27 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:36 27 March 2020

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Two more patients have died from coronavirus at Colchester Hospital as the number of cases in the region rose again.

Colchester Hospital confirmed that two people, one in their late 70s and one in their late 50s, who both had underlying health conditions have died after contracting coronavirus.

The two deaths followed an announcement on Wednesday that two other people aged in their 80s had died from coronavirus at the Essex hospital.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, said: “We can today confirm that sadly, two patients, one in their late 70s and one in their late 50s, who both had underlying health conditions have passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

MORE: 80-year-old dies at West Suffolk Hospital

Cases in Suffolk rose by 19 to 61 in the past 24 hours, latest government figures revealed.

Figures in the east of England rose by nearly 200 in the space of 24 hours increasing from 598 to 796.

The Department of Health said that in the UK a further 2,921 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As of this morning it was revealed that 14,579 people have tested positive for the virus, with nearly 100,000 people testing negative. To date 113,777 tests have been carried out.

MORE: Follow all our coronavirus coverage here

Prime minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for the virus today.

During the daily press conference, Michael Gove said: “The fact that the virus is no respecter of individuals, whoever they are, is one of the reasons why we do need to have strict social distancing measures so that we can reduce the rate of infection and reduce the pressure on the NHS.”

