Two people rescued from vehicle after crash near Witham

Published: 1:16 PM August 10, 2021

Fire crews have rescued two people from a vehicle after a crash involving two vehicles - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people have been rescued from a vehicle after a crash involving two vehicles near Witham.

Firefighters from the Witham station were called to the scene just after 6am this morning in Mope Lane, Wickham Bishops after reports that two vehicles had crashed and two people were trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A spokesperson for Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Firefighters worked to rescue the two casualties by 6.25am and they were left in the care of the ambulance service."



