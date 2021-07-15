News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after two vehicle crash in Monks Eleigh

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:00 PM July 15, 2021   
A two vehicle crash has left a junction in Monks Eliegh closed

A road in Monks Eleigh is blocked after a two vehicle crash. 

Police were called at 11.10am to the scene after reports of a two vehicles colliding at the junction of the B1115 and A1141. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the road is currently blocked as recovery of the vehicles involved is taking place. 

Ambulance crews were also in attendance but no injuries have been reported. 

