Axed tree transformed into 'amazing' chair celebrating wildlife

Published: 12:00 PM May 9, 2021

Jane Hawthorne, of Ufford Parish Council, sits on the chair - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A carver has transformed one of the tallest trees in Suffolk into an "amazing" chair featuring intricate wildlife designs in woodland in Ufford.

Arnie Barton, a roadside carver, was contacted by Ufford Parish Council after a survey revealed the tree, in Parklands Wood, was found to be rotting.

An owl is among the many animals featured in the design - Credit: Charlotte Bond

After the tree was axed, Mr Barton spent three days in the woodland creating the chair - which features an owl, a badger and a red kite, among other animals.

The project was funded by the parish council through a National Lottery grant.

Mr Barton said he did not have a design in mind before starting work, but hopes his creation will be loved by the community.

A red kite and a badger feature on top of the chair - Credit: Charlotte Bond

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The tree was probably 120 feet high and had a bit of decay. It was one of the biggest trees in Suffolk. Being that big, the council did a survey on it.

"It was found to be rotten. The council wanted to make use of the wood and got hold of me.

"I literally had no design in mind at the start because of the rot, so I had a day working with it.

Carver Arnie Barton spent three days on the project - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"But I decided I wanted to do a design that would represent English wildlife.

"I got there on the Sunday evening and took off all the bark to let the wildlife escape. I left by 4pm on Wednesday - it took some going. There was a lot to do.

"I've been doing this for about nine years. I like to bring things back to life.

The tree was axed due to its proximity to housing - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I had all the kids getting involved with it. It brought the tree back to life and made people smile."

Jane Hawthorne, Ufford parish councillor, added: "We have a duty to keep the woods safe. Unfortunately this tree was too close to housing - we didn't want to lose it.

"It was a beautiful tree, so it came down to our distress.

Arnie Barton with the tree that has been carved into a seat in Ufford - Credit: Arnie Barton

"We were so lucky to find Arnie. We left it up to him to come up with his own design.

"It's been quite a project - it's amazing."