Unclaimed £83k winning EuroMillions lottery ticket was bought in Suffolk

An unclaimed winning EuroMillions lottery ticket worth £83,291 was purchased in the mid Suffolk area as a search begins to find the owner.

Players who bought a ticket for the draw on June 14 are urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the prize.

According to Camelot, the company behind the National Lottery, the winning ticket was bought in the Mid Suffolk District Council area which covers the likes of Stowmarket, Needham Market, Eye and Debenham.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, who matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers on that date were 2, 7, 27, 34, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 11.

The lucky ticket-holder has until December 11 2022 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.