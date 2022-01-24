The Unruly Pig in Suffolk is named best gastropub in the UK

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig, was thrilled with being named the UK's best gastropub - Credit: Archant

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, has been given the prestigious top spot on a list of the 50 best gastropubs in the UK.

It was named the best gastropub in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2022 list, at an event held in Manchester on Monday, January 24.

Last year, it was tenth on the list, earning the title of highest climber in 2021 - but it went even better this year.

Owner Brendan Padfield said: "For any UK gastropub this list is the 'gold standard'. It’s the business.

The Unruly Pig, near Woodbridge, has been named the best gastropub in the UK by Estrella Damm.

"To be a part of such a prestigious group is a huge honour and a very real privilege.

"There are some very famous chefs and talented operators here and for us to be a small part of this amazing list means so very much to all our team.

"They can rightly hold their heads up proud yet again as our listing is because of their dedication, loyalty and sheer hard graft."

Chef Dave Wall changes menus at the venue monthly and every day has regularly changing specials, with produce coming in fresh from the coast or other local suppliers.

Dave Wall, chef at the Unruly Pig in Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dishes are a cross between British and Italian cuisine, which the list describes as "familiar, wholesome and ultimately tasty".

The Top 50 Gastropubs list, now in its 13th year, ranks the UK’s best gastropubs according to the votes from more than 400 gastropub owners, food critics and other industry experts.

Publisher of the Top 50 list, Chris Lowe, said: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including a new number one and several new entrants.

"The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK.

"I’m incredibly delighted for Brendan and everyone at The Unruly Pig to get the number 1 spot."

First appearing on the list in 2017, the venue has also been named by the Michelin Guide as one of the top six food pubs in the east of England in 2021.