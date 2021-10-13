Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps
Published: 7:28 AM October 13, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A driver has been stopped by police in Needham Market after the rear of the vehicle was found held together by ratchet straps.
The driver was stopped last night, Tuesday, October 12 by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.
Officers found the rear axle, chassis and bod were being held together by the ratchet straps.
The driver was issued a traffic offence report and a roadworthiness prohibition for using the van in a dangerous condition.