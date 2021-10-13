News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:28 AM October 13, 2021   
The driver of the van was stopped in Needham Market

The driver of the van was stopped in Needham Market - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been stopped by police in Needham Market after the rear of the vehicle was found held together by ratchet straps.

The driver was stopped last night, Tuesday, October 12 by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. 

Officers found the rear axle, chassis and bod were being held together by the ratchet straps. 

The driver was issued a traffic offence report and a roadworthiness prohibition for using the van in a dangerous condition. 

Needham Market News

