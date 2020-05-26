Van stuck under railway bridge - road cleared
PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 26 May 2020
Archant
A van, which became stuck under a low railway bridge in Manningtree blocking the road, has been freed.
The A137 in Manningtree was partially blocked and traffic could only go over the railway bridge while the van blocked the route under the crossing.
The van was shortly able to remove itself from under the bridge and traffic has resumed in both directions.
Vehicles have become stuck under the bridge several times in the past.
