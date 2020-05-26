Van stuck under railway bridge - road cleared

The A137 in Manningtree has been partially blocked after a van got stuck under the railway bridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A van, which became stuck under a low railway bridge in Manningtree blocking the road, has been freed.

The A137 in Manningtree was partially blocked and traffic could only go over the railway bridge while the van blocked the route under the crossing.

The van was shortly able to remove itself from under the bridge and traffic has resumed in both directions.

Vehicles have become stuck under the bridge several times in the past.