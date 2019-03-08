Thunderstorms

Vauxhall driver left with potentially serious injuries after crash involving Mercedes

PUBLISHED: 21:55 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 28 May 2019

Essex Police are tracing a Mercedes people carrier they believe was involved in a collision in Thorpe Road, Clacton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police are tracing a Mercedes people carrier they believe was involved in a collision in Thorpe Road, Clacton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Essex Police are trying to trace a Mercedes people carrier they believe to have been involved in a serious collision in Clacton that left one man requiring hospital treatment.

Essex Police found the silver Vauxhall Astra which had left Thorpe Road shortly before 6.10pm on Tuesday, May 28.

The driver, a man in his 20s, is said to have sustained "potentially serious" pelvis or leg injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police believe another vehicle, a grey Mercedes people carrier, may have been involved in the incident and are trying to trace it.

Those who saw the crash, or have dash cam footage at the time or in the moments before, are asked to come forward to police.

Those with information which could aid the police inquiry should call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 910 of May 28.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

