How did we celebrate VE Day in our region?

PUBLISHED: 17:55 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 09 May 2020

Marion and Ralph Chinery decorated their house with bunting for VE Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marion and Ralph Chinery decorated their house with bunting for VE Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People across Suffolk and north Essex have shared the amazing pictures of their VE Day celebrations - can you see your pictures in our gallery?

Levi and Evelyn Last enjoy their VE street party in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLevi and Evelyn Last enjoy their VE street party in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Underneath a Red Arrows flyover and a clear blue sky, people young and old flew their flags and hung their bunting in recognition of the sacrifice millions made to bring an end to the Second World War in Europe.

Among the moments of silence were cheers and smiles as people took to the pavement to mark the occasion while following social distancing rules.

Suzanne Clifford and Elaine Harper enjoy a drink at the Brunswick Road Street party Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuzanne Clifford and Elaine Harper enjoy a drink at the Brunswick Road Street party Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In Leiston, Donna, Ricky and Leanne Brewer, of Garrett Crescent, were just three of the people who took to their driveways to enjoy a street party from a distance on VE Day.

Leanne said the street went the extra mile with decorations and a socially distant street party with music, bubbles, snacks and entertainment, with hand-delivered invitations from a neighbour.

Alexa and Freya spent the week making cakes to give to passers by, as well as the impressive cardboard cut-outs behind them Picture: SAM WATERSAlexa and Freya spent the week making cakes to give to passers by, as well as the impressive cardboard cut-outs behind them Picture: SAM WATERS

Alexa and Freya in Larchcroft Road, Ipswich, kept busy baking free cakes for people out on their daily walk.

Elsewhere in Ipswich, Hannah Summers’ two-year-old son Arthur sold his cakes and raised £100 for Ipswich food banks.

A moment of silence was observed at RAF Honington to make the 75th anniversary of VE Day Picture: RAF HONINGTONA moment of silence was observed at RAF Honington to make the 75th anniversary of VE Day Picture: RAF HONINGTON

In Kitchener Road, a doorstep street party was in full swing, with bunting and balloons filling front gardens on a bright a beautiful bank holiday.

David Tillett, of Deben Avenue, Martlesham, said: “The residents of Deben Avenue brightened up the afternoon within isolating restrictions.

Station Commander Group Captain Matt Radnall led the ceremonies at RAF Honington Picture: RAF HONINGTONStation Commander Group Captain Matt Radnall led the ceremonies at RAF Honington Picture: RAF HONINGTON

“The smell of barbecues in the afternoon air.

“The refreshing sounds of children playing and laughing in their gardens and neighbours chatting over the fences of days gone by.”

The Brewer Family were in good company in Garret Crescent for their VE Day street party at a safe social distance Picture: LEANNE BREWERThe Brewer Family were in good company in Garret Crescent for their VE Day street party at a safe social distance Picture: LEANNE BREWER

Businesses across Halesworth – under the name Halesworth Fairies – worked together to deliver more than 120 afternoon teas to some of the over-75s as a special VE Day surprise.

Staff at the Co-Op Store and Cafe, Spar (Blakemore Foundation), Thoroughfare Greengrocers, Hideout Cafe, Edwards and Blanko Creative all pitched in.

Two-year-old Arthur spent VE Day selling cakes outside his house, raising money for Ipswich foodbanks Picture: HANNAH SUMMERSTwo-year-old Arthur spent VE Day selling cakes outside his house, raising money for Ipswich foodbanks Picture: HANNAH SUMMERS

Alongside the community at RAF Honington, Station Commander Group Captain Matt Radnall led a service at a safe social distance, honouring all those who have died in armed conflict or as civilians.

Group Captain Radnall said: “Let us remember those that so selflessly gave their lives, both at home and abroad, whose sacrifice enables us to enjoy the peace and freedom we have today, we thank you.”

Kitchener Road in Ipswich was filled with balloons, bunting and British flags for VE Day Picture: CONTRIBUTEDKitchener Road in Ipswich was filled with balloons, bunting and British flags for VE Day Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Troops from 63 Squadron, 13 Air Assault Support Regiment Royal Logistic Corps, staged a 75-hour triathlon, raising money for Colchester Foodbank and the Airborne Museum at Hartenstein.

In total, the troops ran 530 miles, cycled 1,452 miles and rowed 562 mile, raising £1,100 to be shared between the two causes so far.

Soldiers in Colchester spent 75 hours running, rowing and cylcing to raise money for Colchester Foodbank and the Airborne Museum at Hartenstein - finishing on VE Day Picture: 16 AIR ASSAULT BRIGADESoldiers in Colchester spent 75 hours running, rowing and cylcing to raise money for Colchester Foodbank and the Airborne Museum at Hartenstein - finishing on VE Day Picture: 16 AIR ASSAULT BRIGADE

The triathlon ended on VE day and concluded with a two-minute silence.

Organiser Sergeant Callum Milner said: “As a squadron, we wanted to do our bit to mark VE Day and support causes that are important to us and are suffering during the coronavirus crisis.”

