How did we celebrate VE Day in our region?
PUBLISHED: 17:55 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 09 May 2020
People across Suffolk and north Essex have shared the amazing pictures of their VE Day celebrations - can you see your pictures in our gallery?
Underneath a Red Arrows flyover and a clear blue sky, people young and old flew their flags and hung their bunting in recognition of the sacrifice millions made to bring an end to the Second World War in Europe.
Among the moments of silence were cheers and smiles as people took to the pavement to mark the occasion while following social distancing rules.
In Leiston, Donna, Ricky and Leanne Brewer, of Garrett Crescent, were just three of the people who took to their driveways to enjoy a street party from a distance on VE Day.
Leanne said the street went the extra mile with decorations and a socially distant street party with music, bubbles, snacks and entertainment, with hand-delivered invitations from a neighbour.
Alexa and Freya in Larchcroft Road, Ipswich, kept busy baking free cakes for people out on their daily walk.
Elsewhere in Ipswich, Hannah Summers’ two-year-old son Arthur sold his cakes and raised £100 for Ipswich food banks.
In Kitchener Road, a doorstep street party was in full swing, with bunting and balloons filling front gardens on a bright a beautiful bank holiday.
David Tillett, of Deben Avenue, Martlesham, said: “The residents of Deben Avenue brightened up the afternoon within isolating restrictions.
“The smell of barbecues in the afternoon air.
“The refreshing sounds of children playing and laughing in their gardens and neighbours chatting over the fences of days gone by.”
Businesses across Halesworth – under the name Halesworth Fairies – worked together to deliver more than 120 afternoon teas to some of the over-75s as a special VE Day surprise.
Staff at the Co-Op Store and Cafe, Spar (Blakemore Foundation), Thoroughfare Greengrocers, Hideout Cafe, Edwards and Blanko Creative all pitched in.
Alongside the community at RAF Honington, Station Commander Group Captain Matt Radnall led a service at a safe social distance, honouring all those who have died in armed conflict or as civilians.
Group Captain Radnall said: “Let us remember those that so selflessly gave their lives, both at home and abroad, whose sacrifice enables us to enjoy the peace and freedom we have today, we thank you.”
Troops from 63 Squadron, 13 Air Assault Support Regiment Royal Logistic Corps, staged a 75-hour triathlon, raising money for Colchester Foodbank and the Airborne Museum at Hartenstein.
In total, the troops ran 530 miles, cycled 1,452 miles and rowed 562 mile, raising £1,100 to be shared between the two causes so far.
The triathlon ended on VE day and concluded with a two-minute silence.
Organiser Sergeant Callum Milner said: “As a squadron, we wanted to do our bit to mark VE Day and support causes that are important to us and are suffering during the coronavirus crisis.”
