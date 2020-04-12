E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Firm donates £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk’s food banks

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 April 2020

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, which has donated £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A huge donation has been made to support Suffolk’s food banks as demand soars during the coronavirus crisis.

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, former Suffolk High Sheriff and chairman of the Suffolk Community Foundation, instigated the gesture which could help thousands of people.

He said: “As a longstanding family business, Vestey Food Group have cultivated strong community links wherever we have an office, factory or depot and the coronavirus pandemic has brought into sharp focus the vital role that business can play in supporting their community.

“As a Suffolk man I am passionate about our county and, in my voluntary role as chairman of Suffolk Community Foundation, I am enormously heartened by what they have already achieved to support people through this crisis through the creation of the Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund.

“In only a matter of days, Suffolk has stepped up to support vital community projects across the board. In this instance our business can help by donating two full articulated lorries of ready meals, snacks and drinks to support vulnerable people.

“Suffolk Community Foundation hooked us up with Fareshare and the emergency food distribution networks that they have and together we are now able to make a significant impact on re-stocking the shelves of Suffolk foodbanks.”

Michael Barrett, FareShare East Anglia Development Manager, said the huge donation was welcome – as many people needed help more than ever.

“FareShare is committed to keeping going during the COVID-19 crisis, providing vital food supplies each week to charities and schools across Suffolk. We welcome the food donated by Vestey Foods which is needed now more than ever and will make a big difference for the projects and vulnerable people we serve,” he said.

