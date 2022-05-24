WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Video

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media - Credit: Mildenhall Cricket Club

A video of a cricket delivery bowled at a Suffolk cricket club has taken social media by storm.

Jonah Handy, of Mildenhall Cricket Club, bowled an "unplayable" ball to Hadleigh's set batsman Kudazi Muanze on Saturday, May 21.

The video of Handy, who joined the club in 2019, has gone viral on social media – with players all across the world reacting to it.

My goodness gracious what is this delivery 🤯



📹 @cricketdistrict pic.twitter.com/QvIVbRYoYp — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 23, 2022

Former England player Luke Wright re-tweeted the video with four shocked faced emojis.

Suffolk County Cricket Club chairman Andrew Squire, who also plays at Mildenhall CC, described the ball as "unplayable".

He added: "Jonah has only recently started playing for us and hadn't really played too much cricket beforehand.

"I was playing on the other pitch on Saturday and someone said to me you wouldn't believe the ball that Jonah bowled today.

"It wasn't until everybody started watching it on social media that it became fairly apparent that even test match and first-class cricketers were watching it as well.

"The only way I could describe it is that it was unplayable, there were comments saying the batter could've done this and he could've done that but I think most cricketers would have left that ball.

"It is purely down to the swing of the ball and he can bowl some incredible deliveries and has some serious ability to bowl quickly."