Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH – Viking warriors battle it out at Suffolk farm

PUBLISHED: 11:30 26 November 2018

Unlike public displays, the warriors use full force and contact battles Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Unlike public displays, the warriors use full force and contact battles Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

A fearsome Viking re-enactment group set up camp near Needham Market for an intense training session ahead of a series of key European fixtures.

Around 30 people from all over the country – including Birmingham and London – joined the Blodorn Englar re-enactment group for the event at Alder Carr Farm in Creeting St Mary.

The warrior group, which depicts a ninth to 10th century band of mercenaries, trains weekly to keep up with its intense schedule.

Unlike many public displays, the warriors exhibit full force and contact battles – complete with menacing axes, swords and shields.

Dan Russell, Jarl of Blodorn Englar, said: “Everything is in very strict rules, but it is full contact so we are looking for very clean, precise, on-target shots – and they have to have enough force in them so the guy can feel them otherwise he’s entitled to fight through them.

A Viking re-enactment group gathered for an intense training session near Needham Market Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYA Viking re-enactment group gathered for an intense training session near Needham Market Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

“We don’t have many referees, it’s all done with honour and respecting your opponent.”

In order to keep everyone in line, the warriors follow a strict set of rules when they train – however these may vary according to the style of re-enactment.

“What we’ll do this morning is a couple of hours of what we call Eastern rules, and then we’ll move onto what we call Huscarl rules,” Mr Russel said, ahead of the training session.

“Eastern rules means one clean shot on target kills the guy, and that includes the head, down to the elbows, and down to the knees or the torso. So it’s got to be with the edge of the blade, used as the weapons were designed to be used, and with enough force that it’s got intent.

A Viking re-enactment group gathered for an intense training session near Needham Market Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYA Viking re-enactment group gathered for an intense training session near Needham Market Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

“The Huscar rules means the full body’s the target, including the hands and the feet, and it’s two shots to kill the guy. So that’s a more fun and more realistic way of fighting – but both are fairly full on.”

With a strict dress code and no-nonsense rules, the warriors gather to battle it out across Europe – meeting with allies in France, Germany and beyond.

“Our season will start again in early May when we’ll be in France, in eastern France, fighting with other groups that we’re allied to,” Mr Russell said.

Following the meet, on November 18, The group will head to Germany and then to Poland for what Mr Russell described as the “biggest event in Europe”.

A Viking re-enactment group gathered for an intense training session near Needham Market Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYA Viking re-enactment group gathered for an intense training session near Needham Market Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

He added: “To finish off the season, in September we will be hosting another Gippeswyc event in Ipswich, at the Suffolk Food Hall. So we’ve got a very busy season lined up.”

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

06:27 Andrew Hirst
Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is “sleepwalking” towards ever worsening congestion after figures showed traffic volumes at some of the busiest roads have more than doubled in five years.

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

08:29 Jake Foxford
The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A lorry collided with an off-duty fire engine while they queued behind a broken down Volkswagen Golf on the A14.

Video WATCH – Viking warriors battle it out at Suffolk farm

18 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Unlike public displays, the warriors use full force and contact battles Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

A fearsome Viking re-enactment group set up camp near Needham Market for an intense training session ahead of a series of key European fixtures.

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

25 minutes ago Simon Parkin
Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Plans have been submitted to demolish dilapidated buildings and build 20 new houses on the site of a former plant nursery.

Firefighters tackle wood burner blaze

30 minutes ago Mark Boggis
Firefighters were called to a property in Elliott Avenue, Reydon where they tackled a blaze in “a small wood burner.” Picture: Google Streetview

An early morning blaze in “a small wood burner” was quickly tackled by firefighters.

Prestigious national award for life-saver who performed CPR on ex-EADT editor for 45 minutes

33 minutes ago Staff Reporter
Terry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Suffolk woman has received a top national award after saving the life of former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest.

New homes would cause ‘considerable harm’ to AONB, claims inspector

06:25 Richard Cornwell
Homes planned for Aldeburgh's AONB would have caused 'considerable harm' to the beauty spot Picture: MIKE PAGE

Proposals for 43 new homes on the site of a former brickworks in Aldeburgh have been refused because of the “considerable harm” it would cause a beautiful area.

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

New homes would cause ‘considerable harm’ to AONB, claims inspector

Homes planned for Aldeburgh's AONB would have caused 'considerable harm' to the beauty spot Picture: MIKE PAGE

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Almost 125,000 expected to have visited Bury Christmas fayre

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24