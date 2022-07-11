14 fire crews tackle overnight blaze in Suffolk village

14 fire crews were called to a serious house fire in Walberswick last night - Credit: Google Maps

More than a dozen fire crews have been battling a serious house fire overnight in Walberswick.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in The Street just before 9.55pm last night (July 10).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "On arrival crews found a semi-detached home with fire on the first and second floor as well as the roof cavity.

"Crews have been in attendance overnight and have had to cut away parts of the roof to reach hot spots."

There have been no reported injuries and a 'stop' call was made at 5.56am today (July 11) by the fire service.

In total 14 appliances from stations including Great Yarmouth, Framlingham, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth, Bungay, Beccles and Haverhill were called to the blaze.

The spokesman confirmed that one appliance is currently still in attendance.