Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
A man in his 50s, who police believe had been kite-surfing, has died after being found on a Suffolk beach in freezing weather.
Emergency services were called to Walberswick, near Southwold, at 3.20pm on Sunday following concerns for the safety of a man in the sea just off the beach.
HM Coastguard, East of England Ambulance Service and police attended the scene.
The man was found by members of the public on the shore. Despite receiving medical attention, he died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An investigation into the incident is continuing but at this stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
"A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."
Witnesses or anybody with any information is asked to contact Halesworth Police on 101 quoting CAD 189 of February 7.
