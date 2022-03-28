News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:38 AM March 28, 2022
Walberswick beach in Suffolk has been named one of the best in England

Walberswick beach in Suffolk has been named one of the best in England - Credit: Archant

The beach at Walberswick, on the Suffolk coast, has been crowned as one of the best in England.

Walberswick beach, which is popular with artists and holidaymakers, was named as the third-best in England by the holiday rental website HomeToGo.

HomeToGo appreciated the coastal village's expanse of peaceful beaches and said it offers fairly easy access to the Norfolk Broads.

A ferry makes its way over the River Blyth to Walberswick

A ferry makes its way over the River Blyth to Walberswick - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It suggested holidaymakers plan a break to Walberswick and spend the time fishing, hiking, swimming and sailing on the Broads. 

Alternative activities in the area include visiting the charming resort town of Southwold a mile up the coast, which has dozens of independent shops and restaurants or taking a trip up the tranquil River Blyth

Beyond that, RSPB Minsmere is just to the south and offers holidaymakers the chance to see red deer, waterfowl and the rare endangered bitten.

HomeToGo described the beach as "heaven on earth" in its guide.

Other beaches on HomeToGo's list include Woolacombe in North Devon, Brighton in Sussex, Whitby in Yorkshire and Blackpool in Lancashire. 

